Public comment open for federal purchase of Bently Pine Nut land

Public comment is being sought on the proposed acquisition of 14,522 acres of environmentally sensitive lands owned by Bently Family Limited Partnership by the Bureau of Land Management.

The purchase is part of Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act Round 15 nominations. Public comments will be accepted through July 15, 2018.

The land proposed to be acquired in fee is located in the Pine Nut Mountain Planning Management Unit of the Bi-State Action Plan, and would consolidate federal ownership and management for the protection of Bi-State Sage Grouse Critical Habitat, cultural resources, riparian areas, and other wildlife habitat, and improve public access.

For more information and maps go to the Project website located at: https://go.usa.gov/xQeSF

Send comments to Planning and Environmental Coordinator Gerrit Buma, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701 or email at gbuma@blm.gov.

Comments may also be faxed to Buma's attention at 775-885-6147.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment-including your personal information- may be publicly available at any time. While you ask us in your comment to withhold personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered part of the decision-making process.