Prophet Isaiah saw Prince of Peace’s birth

Isaiah 9:6 says; “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

Approximately 750 years before Jesus was born in Bethlehem, Isaiah saw the first Christmas. He didn’t see the shepherds, the Inn with no vacancy, nor did he see the Magi (who actually arrived later). Although Isaiah didn’t see what we typically think of in the Christmas story, he did see the Christ child, he saw him born of a virgin, (Isaiah 7:14), he saw the child as a gift from God, and Isaiah saw the child for who he is.

That little baby is the Wonderful Counselor, counseling and showing us the way to salvation. He’s the way to peace as those who trust in him are justified before God. And as Isaiah said the baby is the “Everlasting Father,” or as Matthew’s gospel reminds us, “they will call him Immanuel which means, God with us.” This little child, Jesus, is the Prince of peace, the one who brings peace with God and teaches men and women to live by the greater law of love. (John 13:34-35).

Isaiah spoke during a time when the nation Israel needed some good news and that’s exactly what he gave, good new that would give hope to God’s people. So at the first Christmas the Angel announced to the Shepherds three things that the Child, Jesus, would bring. In Luke 2:10-1; the Angel said; “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

Good news, who can’t use some of that? Great joy; “Joy to the world the Savior has come.” And to all the people, so Jesus came to atone for the sins of all who would trust in him. He does not discriminate by gender, race, or economic status. As Romans 10:13 says; “…Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

This week Christians around the world celebrated that hope, we look back two thousand plus years and see Christ born in the most humble way and those who have faith in him still find the Savior who is the way to God, and the one who died for the redemption of all who believe in him.

Christmas can be a busy time, but it should be a wonderful time as you reflect on who this little child is in your own life. So I ask; Is Jesus your “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace”? When the angels came to the shepherds that night, they announced the peace that comes by faith. “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!” (Luke 2:14). Peace with God comes as you trust in Jesus and receive him as Savior.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.