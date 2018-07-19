Projects mix commercial and residential

Projects working their way through the system will affect the entrances to Minden and Gardnerville.

Planning commissioners approved both proposals for mixed-use commercial at their July 10 meeting.

Mixed-use combines commercial and residential development in a single project, and is one of the goals of the towns' plans for prosperity.

Both projects are considered horizontal mixed use, because the commercial and residential aren't combined into a single unit.

Planning commissioners approved establishing a mixed-use commercial overlay, which would place residential and retail development adjacent to one another.

Carson Valley Inn owner Mike Pegram is creating two commercial lots on property he owns east of the intersection of highways 395 and 88.

Key to the project is building its entrance as the fourth leg of what has long been a three-way intersection.

Pegram would build the road as an entrance to the project to access the commercial and residential property.

A community plan presented to the Minden Town Board last year showed 79 single-family units and 78 multi-family units on the residential portion of the project.

In Gardnerville, the commercial portion of a mixed-use commercial project has been in place for 50 years.

The former Thoroughbred Photo Service building that now houses Guns and Ammo would see multi-family residential built around it just south of Rite Aid.

That project would create 20 multi-family units around the building.

Called Thoroughbred Crossing, units would be 1,440 square feet each according to the developer.

Both the property owner and the town of Gardnerville have sought access to the parking lot north of the project, but that has been denied by that property owner.

Stanka Consulting's Mark Johnson said the entrance is wide enough to be able to handle two-way traffic.

Guns and Arrows will continue to operate well into the future, since developers told Gardnerville Town Board members it has a nine-year lease.