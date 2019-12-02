Project Santa wrapping Dec. 8-11

Volunteers who can help wrap and sort gifts for Douglas County children in need may come to the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Pinenut Road 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8-11.

Children must come with adult supervision, and groups of eight or more should call Project Santa Claus at 775-339-8882 to arrange an appropriate time slot.

Hundreds of Angels have been on Angel Trees in local area businesses since Nov. 9, and in an inspiring expression of community spirit generous members of the public have been taking Angels and shopping to fulfill a child’s Christmas wish.

Five service clubs and our Project Santa Claus shopping team are standing by to shop for Angel gifts for those families that sign up late in the process.

Soon all these gifts will be delivered to the fairgrounds and the Project Santa Claus elves, with the invaluable help of community volunteers, will complete the wrapping and sorting of the gifts for pickup by the families who have been qualified for this Christmas support.

“Wrapping and sorting gifts at the fairgrounds is fun and a great way to meet others in the community all coming together for a worthy cause,” organizers said.