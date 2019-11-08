Project Santa Claus announces 2019 locations

Project Santa Claus Angel Trees with the Christmas wishes of less fortunate children are now available in businesses around the community. This continues a 32 year tradition of the project working to help our local children. Project Santa Claus now coordinates with the Department of Social Services, the Washoe Tribe, CASA, and the Family Support Council to identify less fortunate families who need the community’s support for their children to have a joyous Christmas.

Gary Dove, the president of Project Santa Claus, talked about the spirit with which the community comes together at this time of year.

“When these paper Angels appear around the area, the community comes forward to help their neighbors in a way that is truly inspiring. It’s as if we are not only helping the kids, but we’re also providing a service to all those wonderful people looking for an outlet to express their Christmas spirit,” Dove said.

Individuals and families can take one or more “Angels” off of a tree, buy and wrap the requested gift(s), and return the gift(s) to the location where they picked up the Angel(s) by Dec. 6. That allows time for the project volunteers to take the gifts to the fairgrounds for sorting and distribution on Dec. 14. The Project also accepts new unwrapped toys that can be used to fill requests that come in too late to be included on the Angel Trees.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley provides enough bicycles and tricycles to meet most of the requests, and as the Project has grown, the Rotary Club of Minden, the Carson Valley Lions Club, the Carson Valley Sertoma Club, the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club, and the Salvation Army all now provide major support. Over its history the Project has been able to give local families over 20,000 Christmas bags containing at least two gifts for each child.

Angel Trees can be found at the following locations:

Bank of America – 1646 Hwy 395 N, Minden

Carson Valley Medical Center – 1107 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Carson Valley Swim Center – 1600 Hwy 88, Minden

Douglas County Community & Senior Center – 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville

Drago Hair Salon – 1667 Hwy 395 N, Minden

East Fork Fire Dept. – 1694 County Rd, Minden

Greater Nevada Credit Union – 1545 Hwy 395 N, Minden

Grocery Outlet – 1329 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Heritage Bank of Nevada – 1299 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Indian Hills GID – 3394 James Lee Park Rd, Carson City

Minden Elementary School – 1170 Baler St, Minden

Northwest Martial Arts – 1267 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

The Pink House – 193 Genoa Ln, Genoa

Pulse Fitness – 885 Mahogany Dr, Minden

Raley’s – 1363 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Stor-All – 1456 Industrial Way Suite D, Gardnerville

Topaz Lodge Resort & Casino – 1979 Hwy 395, Topaz Lake

Tumblewind Antiques – 1600 Esmeralda Ave, Minden

Yogurt Beach – 1330 Waterloo Ln #102, Gardnerville

As in past years Project Santa Claus will also be collecting books, caps and mittens for the children. Book, Cap, and Mitten Trees can be found at these locations:

Brown Bear Designs – 1492 Hwy 395 N Suite 103, Gardnerville

City National Bank – 1647 Hwy 395 N, Minden

DST Coffee – 1411 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Nevada State Bank – 1656 Hwy 395 N, Minden

Pioneer Yarn Company – 1653 Lucerne (Minden Village), Minden

Starbucks – 1734 Hwy 395 N, Minden

Starbucks – 1327 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

This and That Marketplace – 1516 Hwy 395 N Suite E, Gardnerville

Tax deductible monetary donations may be mailed to Project Santa Claus, PO Box 3031, Gardnerville, NV 89410 using Federal Employee ID Number 81-4108043. The Project can also acknowledge in-memoriam gifts and gifts offered in someone else’s name. For additional information, call 775-339-8882.