Price named outstanding Nevada journalist

Former Record-Courier Sports Editor Dave Price was named a Nevada outstanding journalist on Saturday night at the Nevada Press Association gala held in Mesquite.

The award topped off a 46-year career that started at the Tahoe Daily Tribune in 1972.

Price has been associated with The R-C on and off since 1980, when then-publisher Tom Wixon interviewed him at Lake Tahoe on the day of the Harvey's Bombing.

A Gardnerville Ranchos resident, Price has been the topic of several letters from current and former Carson Valley residents.

"Over a lengthy career at newspapers in Northern Nevada, Dave Price has covered the athletes and residents who live and play in these communities with a dedication and skill that showed up every day in his work," Price's nomination read. "It's hard to imagine a parent's refrigerator in Douglas County that hasn't, at some point, been decorated with a Dave Price story."

The judge said Price had him at hello.

"This winner's writing spoke for itself," the comment read.

Former Douglas County resident Phil Tucker praised Price's work.

"It didn't matter whether Dave was covering 1A or 4A, he was always fair, thorough and caring of the kids," Tucker wrote. "He was one of those rare people who was always part of the solution and never part of the problem."

Former R-C photographers Brad Coman and Jim Grant dominated the photo categories, bringing home first places in news and feature categories.

Coman won best news photo coverage for his photo of a tanker drop, while Jim Grant won best feature photo.

The R-C also won first place for best ad series for Alpine County.

The R-C Running Commentary was recognized for best platform writing.

Second place wins include:

Best investigative story by Kurt Hildebrand

General online excellence

Best Sports Photo by Brad Coman

Best ad series by Barby Bridges, Tara Addeo and Jessica Rackley

Best print ad by Barby Bridges

Best Feature photo by Brad Coman

Best Portrait by Jim Grant

Freedom of the Press R-C Staff

Third Place wins include:

Best Editorial writing Kurt Hildebrand

Advertising General Excellence

Best Print Ad Barby Bridges

Community Service R-C Staff

Best sports feature writing Dave Price

Best breaking news reporting Kurt Hildebrand

Best sports photo Jim Grant

Best special section Best of Carson Valley

Best inhouse promotion Barby Bridges

Best local column Kurt Hildebrand

Best editorial page R-C Staff