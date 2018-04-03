Prescription take-back day April 28

Of the nine accidental deaths in Douglas County during 2017, five were drug overdoses. Two of the suicides last year were by overdose, according to figures presented to the county Board of Health.

Thousands of communities across the United States will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration "National Drug Take Back" day scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 28.

More than half of the 46,000 people who a year die from drug overdoses succumb to prescription opioid overdoses.

Four out of five new users of heroin began with abusing prescription opioids.

It is the goal of Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Partnership of Community Resources and East Fork Fire and Paramedic District, who have partnered with the DEA to collect every unused, unwanted and expired prescription and over the counter medication at the five drop locations.

The locations are at Walmart north, 3770 Hwy 395, Walgreens, 1342 Hwy 395, Gardnerville, Sheriff's Ranchos substation 1281 Kimmerling, East Fork Fire and Paramedic station No. 4, 1476 Albite Road, Topaz Ranch Estates, and Safeway, 212 Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove.

You may also drop off your pet medications and liquid form of medications.

There is a permanent drop off location in the lobby of the Judicial Law Enforcement building located at 1038 Buckeye Road, Minden, which is open 8-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.