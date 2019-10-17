Prescription roundup is Saturday

Partnership Douglas County is teaming up with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Fork Fire Protection District, and local businesses to host a Prescription Drug Round-Up event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at several locations in Douglas County.

The Prescription Drug Round-Up was created in 2009 to encourage the public to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications with the goal of preventing pill abuse and theft.

Only pills, patches or liquids can be accepted. Please leave medication in its original container and mark out the patient’s name on the bottle. Pet medications are also accepted.

For information, call Partnership Douglas County at 775-782-8611 or email info@pdcnv.org.