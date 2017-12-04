Prescribed fire operations will continue in Tahoe Basin

Prescribed fire operations will continue in the Tahoe Basin over the next several weeks, weather permitting.

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team said Friday that the following agencies will continue conducting operations as conditions allow: Lake Valley, North Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas fire protection districts, California State Parks, California Tahoe Conservancy and the U.S. Forest Service. These operations will occur in multiple areas.

Smoke may be present. To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us.