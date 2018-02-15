Prescribed fire operations to continue

Prescribed fire operations will continue, weather and conditions permitting, in select locations around Lake Tahoe.

Site locations for possible fire operations, according to Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, include: off California State Route 89 between Meyers and Picketts Junction; Kingsbury Grade; Glenbrook; and north of Kings Beach off California State Route 267.

Smoke may be present in areas near prescribed fire operations.

Head to http://www.tahoefft.org for a map with project locations and details. The public also can receive prescribed fire notifications by emailingpa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us.

TFFT said it conducts prescribed fire operations to reduce overgrown vegetation, which decreases the severity of future wildland fires, protects communities, reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreaks in forests, recycles nutrients that increases soil productivity and improves wildlife habitat.

Winter typically brings cooler temperatures and precipitation, which favor prescribed burning, according to TFFT. Each prescribed fire operation follows a specialized burn plan that considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke.

Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size and environmental conditions, states TFFT. Prescribed fire smoke is generally less intense and of much shorter duration than smoke produced by a wildland fire.

Smoke sensitive individuals are encouraged to reduce their exposure by staying indoors if they are in a smoke affected area.

When prescribed fire operations are conducted, the TFFT posts road signs around areas affected by prescribed fire, sends email notifications and updates the local fire information line at 530-543-2816. For information about smoke management tips, visit https://www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=topics.smoke_events.