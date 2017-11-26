Prescribed burning returns to Sierra

For more information about prescribed fire and smoke management tips, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/RxFireOps .

To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us .

View the map with project locations and details at http://www.tahoefft.org .

Carson Valley residents may see smoke rising from the Sierra after the wind from this weekend's storm dies down as prescribed fire operations pick up again this week.

Weather permitting, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, California State Parks and the California Tahoe Conservancy will conduct prescribed fire operations above Incline Village, D.L. Bliss and Burton Creek state parks and near the airport in South Lake Tahoe. Smoke may be visible, according to the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team.

Smoke plumes in recent weeks have prompted residents to report fires in the mountains.

"When weather and conditions allow, prescribed fire operations are conducted to reduce overgrown vegetation, which decreases the severity of wildland fires and protects communities, reduces the risk of insect and disease outbreaks in our forests, recycles nutrients that increases soil productivity and improves wildlife habitat," according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Lisa Herron. "After nearly a century of fire exclusion in the Sierra Nevada, prescribed fire operations also re-introduces fire back onto the landscape, which helps restores vital ecosystem functions and improves forest health and resiliency."

Cooler, wetter weather make prescribed burning safer.

View the map with project locations and details at http://www.tahoefft.org.

