Prediabetes epidemic; upcoming events

Eighty-six million American adults — more than one out of three — have prediabetes. The number of Type 2 Diabetes cases diagnosed has quadrupled since 1980. The first question that comes to mind is "why?" According to the Center for Disease Control's Division of Diabetes Translation, several important factors relating to this trend are within our control. They are obesity, a diet comprised of fast and convenience foods, and lack of exercise. Diabetes presents many severe health concerns such as blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and loss of toes, feet, or legs. Fortunately, there are things you can do to prevent Type 2 Diabetes: See your doctor for a blood sugar test, improve your diet, and become more physically active to aid in weight loss and improve health. Even a modest loss of as little as 10 pounds can help. Following these steps can cut your risk in half. See http://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention for to take a "prediabetes risk quiz."

If you already have diabetes, there are diabetes support groups to help you keep it under control. They meet on second Thursdays from 5-6 p.m., at the Health& Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Pkwy, Suite 250, Carson City and third Thursdays, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Douglas County Senior Center in Gardnerville. No reservations are required. Call 445-8607 with any questions.

Entertainment: Boo the villain, cheer the hero

For those who have asked … yes, the Douglas County Historical Society is doing an annual melodrama again this year. Tickets are on sale for the old-fashioned style comedy, "Grandma's Gold Mine" or "The Lady with the Silver Dollar Hair." This year's performance includes a return of many of your favorite characters from last year's "Lynching of Lucky Bill"; after all, as Mark Twain said, "'The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."

The show runs one weekend only from Feb. 23-25. Visit the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Highway 395 for performance times, ticket prices and information. Phone-782-2555 or see their website HistoricNV.org.

Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance

This popular event takes place on Feb. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville. There will be a DJ with music and dancing, refreshments and fun. Photo keepsakes are available for an additional charge. No tickets will be sold at the door, pre-registration is mandatory. Sorry, no moms allowed at this father and daughter only special event. Call to save your spot right away 782-5500.

Valentine's Day Craft

Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. How about making a beautiful heart shaped burlap wreath for your door? They are really attractive. Here is a class in Gardnerville where for $30 you'll get all the materials and instruction needed to take home a lovely holiday decoration for your door plus complimentary refreshments. "This & That Marketplace" in the Haas Center, 1516 US Hwy 395 N. Ste E, Gardnerville. Please call 782-3610 to sign up.

