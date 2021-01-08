Update: Power restored to Minden and Gardnerville

Outages reflected by red dots at NVenergy.com

NV Energy

Power was restored to Minden and Gardnerville at around 4:40 p.m.

At one point the outage was up to 1,166 customers and was being blamed on a vehicle collision.

Power was on to one side of Highway 395 and not the other, and even was split between some commercial structures downtown.

Previous story: Nearly 50 separate outages are affecting 547 customers across Minden and Gardnerville.

The largest of the outages appears to be 190 customers in Minden and 140 in Gardnerville, but there are several instances where there are just one or two customers affected.

The outages occurred around 2 p.m. Friday.

NV Energy is estimating power will be restored for most of its customers between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

The outage is also affecting internet access for residents.