Posse announces scholarship winners

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Battle Born Mounted Posse announced the winners of their 2020 Scholarship awards. The Posse received eight applications.

$1,500 winner – Leah Schemenauer, attending University of Colorado Boulder studying Physical Therapy and Art Therapy/Art History

$500 winner – Olivia Ross-Dee, attending University of Nevada, Reno for Veterinary prerequisites then planning to attend Colorado State University to obtain her Veterinary Degree.

$500 winner – Elise Christensen, attending Utah Valley University pursuing Fine Arts with an emphasis in Photography

The 2019 winner for the continuing award is Noelle MacDonnell. MacDonnell is doing very well in her Criminal Justice studies at Western Nevada College. She will receive an additional $500 from the Posse. She has also ridden her horse with the Posse in several events, including the 2019 Carson Valley Days Parade.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Battle Born Mounted Posse is a 501c3 organization. They perform fundraising activities throughout the year. Scholarship applications are given priority from students who assist the Posse with parking cars at Parking Lot No. 1 during the Candy Dance — their largest fundraiser. Scholarship priority consideration is also given to students who want to pursue studies in criminal justice or veterinary or agricultural sciences.

The Scholarship Committee met via phone and Zoom to make their decisions. Committee members are Debbie McFadden, Sandra Garren, Henri Stone and Christine Mills.

Anyone interested in joining or otherwise supporting the Posse may call 775-790-3311 or email tom@tomcstone.com