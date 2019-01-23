Pool completes $694,000 remodel

It has been nearly 30 years since the Carson Valley Swim Center first opened in Minden.

Completed at a cost of $2.5 million, the center replaced the old Douglas County pool located where the Mountain View office building now stands.

Three decades later, the pool has completed a $694,000 remodel of its locker rooms, showers and other key components while remaining open.

The Swim Center is operated by the East Fork Swimming Pool District, which has its own elected board and taxing authority granted by voters in the 1980s.

Swim Center Director Shannon Harris said that board members were involved in the project, which was envisioned four years ago.

"The Swim Center had a lot of deferred projects that needed to be addressed, and they didn't hesitate to address them all starting with the facility assessment conducted by Aquatic Design Group," Harris said.

The center opened April 21, 1989, which was followed by two weeks of free swimming.

Harris said three years ago when the decision was made to work on the pool the district board conducted public meetings so they could get input from pool patrons, management, engineers and architects.

A big change was to reroute the entrance to the pool itself out of the shower rooms.

"We'd have a husband and wife and different sexed children and we'd have to split them up and go different directions," she said. "Or someone who's a senior with ADA needs and a caregiver of a different gender, we'd have to either walk them through the office or split them up and walk them through ourselves," Harris said about the old set up.

"Now a family can walk in together or we're keeping the caregiver with the person they're caring for."

Project Manager Scott McCullough said the showers have been redone in the lockerrooms so that there are stalls with some privacy.

"It was dirty, dark and gloomy here but we were able to refresh everything in this space," he said.

McCullough who was on loan to the district from the county said the project was completed in three months thanks in part to using the construction manager at risk means and also due to contractor Q&D Construction's expertise.

"There's about a three-month window when things slow down here and there's time to do a project like this," he said. "This is a five-month schedule but we asked these guys to do it in three months. We delayed a little bit, started Sept. 17 and we needed to be done on Dec. 21 and they were done on Dec. 21."

McCullough said the easiest way to complete the project would have been to close the swim center, but that was not an option.

"We were not going to close down," Harris said. "There were too many patrons who rely on us daily for their physical and emotional health."

To avoid a shutdown, the center set up dressing room tents on the deck and set up three on-deck showers, which Harris said they plan on deploying next to the outdoor pools in the summer.

The project was budgeted for $800,000 and came in on time and under budget.

"I'm such a believer in the CMAR delivery method because it really lets the owner express to the contractor and the architect what their desires are, but more importantly what our budget is for those desires," he said.

The architect for the project was TSK, which also worked on the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

"This was a several year project and the board was hearing from the public all the time," Harris said.

In addition to work on the locker rooms, two new bathrooms were installed next to pools along with on-deck showers so people didn't have to walk further to shower or use the restroom.

"When it's busy, people can rinse and go," Harris said. "They don't have to go to the locker room."

Work on the pool was completed on Dec. 21.

Harris said she plans on an open house and 30th anniversary celebration this summer.

"We were built 30 years ago," Harris said. "Our commitment is that we have a like-new facility that truly serves the needs of our community. We are thankful to have the resources to do that."