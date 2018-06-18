Pony Express riding through Thursday

The annual Pony Express reride is scheduled to arrive in Nevada's oldest settlement around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The rider leaves from Sacramento 3 p.m. Wednesday for St. Joseph, Mo., 1,966 miles away, according to the National Pony Express Association.

More than a quarter of that distance is in Nevada, which features 500 miles of desert riding.

But before they arrive in the desert, Express riders will have to cross the Sierra Nevada, which is generally a 23-hour prospect.

Because the Pony Express is a relay, with riders passing a pouch containing mail called a mochila, all times are approximate.

However, because Nevada is on the short end of the Express route this year, times tend to be closer to schedule.

According to the web site, the rider is expected to arrive in Woodfords at 2 p.m.

It takes about two hours for the rider to get from Woodfords to Genoa taking Foothill Road.

The rider is expected to arrive in Carson City at 7 p.m., according to the Nevada schedule.

More than 600 riders participate in the Pony Express every year.

The National Pony Express Re-ride schedule can be found at xphomestation.com.

This year marks 40 years since the Pony Express Association was founded and 158 years since riders made their way through the Wild West to deliver the mail.

The rider is scheduled to arrive in Missouri on June 30.