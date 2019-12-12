Pony Express rider laid to rest

It was as if Bob Moore’s horse Casey knew he wasn’t going to see his master again.

Casey nuzzled his escort at Moore’s funeral service on Saturday at Eastside Memorial Park, as if seeking comfort.

Robert J. Moore died Nov. 21, a little more than a month after his 96th birthday.

According to his daughter-in-law, Carrie, Moore was riding Casey when the two came across a bear in the mountains, and Moore was thrown, breaking a rib.

Moore said he answered an advertisement for Pony Express riders for the Nevada chapter. One of 25 riders sworn in by Sen. Lawrence Jacobsen in 1978, Moore participated in every Pony Express re-ride until he was 94 years old.

He was also a founding member of Carson Valley’s Elks Lodge and served as state president in 1997.

Moore was a 35-year Navy man, having attained the rank of lieutenant commander after serving during World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

A U.S. Navy Honor Guard from Naval Air Station Fallon participated in the service, as did the U.S. Navy Veteran High Desert Post 56 Honor Guard and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.