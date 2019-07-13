Pond Tour tickets on sale
Tickets for the July 20 Pond Tour are on sale at Valley Garden Center in Gardnerville and Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City.
Tickets are $10 each, or $15 for two. Tickets include maps to the ponds. Carson City pond tours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Douglas County pond tours are noon to 4 p.m.
The ponds on the tour offer an opportunity to talk to owners about how they integrated ponds into their landscaping.
For more information, call Mona Coleman at 267-3458 or Sharon Dunk at 267-0336.