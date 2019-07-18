Pond pays homage to centenarians

One of Carson Valley’s newest ponds will celebrate its oldest residents.

The Centenarian Pond at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center will be a stop on the annual pond tour set for Saturday.

Volunteer Frank Peralto said the pond honors those valley residents who’ve reached 100 years old.

The pond was installed behind the center last summer, Peralto said.

The waterfall can be heard from the adult day care at the center located off Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

“No one knows we’re here,” he said. “This is a way to get people in.”

He said the center will offer coffee and pastries during the tour scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. in Douglas County.

A fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Pond Club, the tour is the 22nd. It focuses on water features in Carson City and Douglas County.

Organizer Sharon Dunk said the tour gives participants an opportunity to trade construction and water gardening tips with owners.