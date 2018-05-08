Pond enthusiasts wanted for annual pond tour

The Northern Nevada Pond Club's annual Pond Tour is set for July 21 and the club is looking for pond enthusiasts to feature their gardens during the event.

The event is a self guided tour sharing ponds and gardens in the Douglas County and Carson City areas.

The tour features many ponds in the surrounding area and allows people to experience the beauty and serenity of private ponds and highlights some of the techniques used to construct a pond and the various attributes a pond can bring to a backyard area.

Previous events have attracted more than 100 people, including both amateur and advanced pond enthusiasts.

"It is a fun day to enjoy the areas and weather," said Pond Club member Sharon Dunk.

The Northern Nevada Pond Club started in 1998 as a social, educational event. The club meets 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month and has members from Reno, Carson City, Minden, Dayton and Gardnerville. Members gather to swap gardening and fish care techniques, as well as enjoying other members' ponds. For information, contact Sharon Dunk 267-0336 or Bev Fricke 265-7765.