Pond club looking for water features to tour

The Northern Nevada Pond Tour celebrates its 21st birthday this year.

Tours of Carson City and Douglas County water features have been conducted since 1998, when it featured 15 ponds.

Thousands of residents have taken a peek at some of the best ponds Douglas County and Carson City have to offer over the years

The Northern Nevada Pond Club is looking for pond owners in Douglas County and Carson City who would like to show off their ponds this summer.

The annual pond tour is July 20, according to organizer Sharon Dunk.

Tours for Douglas ponds are noon to 4 p.m. Carson pond tours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Anyone interested in participating, may contact Dunk at 267-0336 or Bev Fricke at 265-7765.

The pond club meets 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.