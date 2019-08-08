Poker run brings classic cars to Minden

Classic vehicles are lined up along Esmeralda Avenue in Minden on Thursday.

Kurt Hildebrand

There was no double-dealing at the card distribution in Minden for the Hot August Nights Poker Run on Thursday.

Three tables were serving poker runners, and the dealing was strictly above board, despite good-natured ribbing from at least one participant.

Hundreds of classic cars swamped downtown Minden for the run’s lunch stop.

Valley Cruisers member Nancy Stuve was dealing cards from the shoe while Barbara Smallwood wrote down the card and stamped forms for contestents, who’d started their morning at the Atlantis Casino.

Minden was the third stop after Jaguar Reno. For a fourth card, poker runners went to Virginia City and then wrapped up at Champion Chevrolet in Reno to complete the hand.

Forms had to be turned in at Summit Racing by 5 p.m. Thursday to count.

Valley Cruisers were not only officiating, but parking the classic cars around Minden Park.

Charlie Spotts and Bill Sugden were working at Third and Esmeralda.

Not all of the classic cars that pulled in were participating in the Poker Run.

Sugden has been in the Valley Cruisers since their second year.