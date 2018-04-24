Plant sale increases agriculture awareness

The annual plant sale conducted by Douglas High School's Agriculture department is more about the community and the support and awareness it brings to the department, students said.

"A lot of people will wait until we have our plant sale to buy produce and plants," said sophomore Lori Ramm. "It's nice knowing they wait for us, and come to support us instead of going to Home Depot or somewhere else."

The plant sale is the agriculture department's major fundraiser, said the agriculture teacher Robin Futch.

"The proceeds support the whole ag program," she said. "It supports our livestock, produce and all the expenses of the program."

Kory Johnson said it also allows them to compete in FFA competitions and participate in events.

Johnson said they recently went to a state FFA competition, where he participated in an environmental resources event.

"I had to ID animals, test soil and water quality and work a GPS," he said. "It was a great learning experience and a lot of fun. We always go on activities and are doing something and the proceeds help us make those activities happen."

Futch said the sale is run by the students. All classes share preparation duties, including planting and growing the plants and deciding what to sell and the costs.

Senior Shelby Casaus said her biggest challenge was the preparation and care of the plants.

"I figured it out by coming in here (the greenhouse) as often as I could to check on them and I did a lot of research on them," she said.

Futch said mini-baskets will return as well as an increased amount of vegetables.

"We received a high demand for both last year, so we increased the amount of baskets which mimic the downtown flower baskets and we've added more vegetables, including a variety of squash," said Futch.

New this year are birdhouses, succulent gardens and homemade jams, said Futch.

Garden wool, seeds, fresh eggs, FFA paraphernalia, program T-shirts and other items also will be for sale during the plant sale at the ag store.

The plant sale is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12-13 and May 19-20 at Douglas High School in the greenhouse. For more information, contact Futch at 782-5136 ext. 1839.