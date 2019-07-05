Planning commission to see Park maps

Maps for the 2019 update of the Douglas County master plan will go before planning commissioners on Tuesday.

A proposed development agreement with Park Ranch Holdings will be part of the planning commission discussion, since both the master plan future land use maps and community plan boundaries include receiving area that has yet to be approved on their property north of Minden and Gardnerville.

Updating the 1996 master plan went on hiatus in January 2018 after commissioners balked at approving the plan, saying it had become too bloated.

The draft is an update of the 2011 master plan.

All Nevada counties with more than 45,000 people must have a planning commission and planning commissions are responsible for creating a master plan.

At a joint meeting in May, planning and county commissioners met to discuss the update and instructed staff to revise the plan’s maps showing future land uses and community plan boundaries.

Planning Manager Sam Booth said in his report that while the planning commission doesn’t review development agreements, the updated maps presented to commissioners on Aug. 1 will be reviewed along with the Park agreement.

Under the agreement, the Parks would be allowed to move 1,044 acres of receiving area from the south county to their land north of Minden and Gardnerville.

The Parks would be allowed to build 2,500 residences on their property in exchange for the right of way for Muller Lane Parkway.

Booth said the density on the property would be less than 2.4 units per acre. The largest commercial development would be limited to 30,000 square feet, which would be large enough to accommodate a small supermarket.

The Parks would be subject to the county’s growth ordinance and would have to bring zoning map amendments to planning and county commissioners.

Besides the Park agreement, the maps are being adjusted to conform to current and future land uses, remove receiving area designations from land that has been developed, and update properties subject to conservation easements.

Tuesday will be the first meeting for newly appointed planning commissioner Maureen Casey.

Casey replaces chairwoman Anje de Knijf on the board after de Knijf resigned her seat in June.

The six-year Minden resident will have to give up her position on the Douglas County Audit Committee to serve on the planning commission.

She has significant experience with government, having served on the Santa Rosa City Council for four years, including one as mayor.

Planning commissioners will also discuss amending county code to require the use of the Carson River hydralulic model and enhance restrictions against development of land or increasing density in the floodplain.

Planning Commission Vice Chairwoman JoEtta Brown is the senior member of the board, having been appointed in 2008.

After that, Planning Commissioner Devere Henderson was appointed in November 2017. Including Casey, three of the seven-member board was appointed this year.