Planning commission recommends Stoneridge subdivision overlay

A manufactured home overlay that will allow a 158-home project north of the Muller Lane Parkway roundabout was recommended by planning commissioners 5-2 on Tuesday.

An overlay for the Stoneridge subdivision still must be approved by county commissioners.

The entire 29-acre property is zoned for multi-family residential, which allows up to 16 units per acre.

Developer Chuck Hathoot plans on placing 5.4 units per acre on the property, currently owned by Yerington farmer Butch Peri.

Hathoot told planning commissioners that the homes would not be doublewides.

“There are no wheels and no tongues,” he said. “They have to be anchored to the foundation due to the wind.”

He estimated the cost of one of the units would be $250,000. In order to keep the costs low, he said residents would lease the lots for 99 years.

Sewer for the project would be provided by the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District, while water will come from the Gardnerville Water Co., whose offices are just north of the project, which is a mile south of the Gardnerville Walmart.

There are a variety of zoning districts around the project, including industrial, commercial and agricultural.

Muller Parkway would serve the project, though the future of that thoroughfare was called into question last week.

The parkway has been proposed as a route along the north side of Minden and Gardnerville for nearly three decades.

However, at a Douglas County commissioners meeting last week, a representative of Park Holdings Co., contended that because the county has not built the road, the requirement the Parks dedicate a right of way across their land is no longer valid.