Pine View Estates sewer funding announcement Sept. 21

USDA Rural Development Nevada is holding a public funding announcement at Pine View Estates, east of Gardnerville on 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

"After more than five years of hard work and planning this little community will be receiving notice of funding that is essential to protect health and safeguard property," said USDA Rural Development Nevada Public Affairs & Native American Coordinator Kelly Clarkd. "Many partners have helped make this project possible, we hope you will join us in a small event to celebrate a brighter future for Pine View Estates."