Pine View Estates awarded $5.2 million for new sewer line

About 50 people turned out to celebrate $5.2 million in federal funding of a sewer line replacing Pine View Estates's failed sewer system.

"People with families, kids on bikes and at least three people in wheelchairs were there to hear the dignitaries announce the funding," USDA Rural Development Nevada's Kelly Clark said.

Local dignitaries included USDA Rural Development State Director Phil Cowee, Pine View Estates Home Ownership Association Board President Doug Stimpson, Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District Director Frank Johnson. Sen. Dean Heller and Sen. Katherine Cortez-Masto's offices also sent representatives.

"It was pretty awesome to see that many families walking up to hear the information, and kids on bikes eating popsicles," Clark said.

Cowee presented Stimpson with a Certificate of Appreciation for all his work over the past five years to apply for grants to identify the problems, and then apply for funding to fix the problems. Stimpson received a loud applause from his neighbors for that.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service is investing more $5.2 million in a combination of loan and grant funds to construct a wastewater transmission line from the Pine View Estates development south of Gardnerville to the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District.

The 200 individual septic tanks in the area will be bypassed and abandoned, 43 manholes will be removed and replaced. The project will abandon the existing failing wastewater treatment plant, correct effluent discharge violations and protect health, safety and the environment for 553 residents.

Eligible rural communities and water districts can apply online for funding to maintain, modernize or build water and wastewater systems. In Nevada contact Community Programs Director Cheryl Couch at 775-887-1222 Ext. 4760 or by email at Cheryl.couch@nv.usda.gov .

For information, visit http://www.rd.usda.gov/nv.