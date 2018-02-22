Pine Nut burns planned for this week

Smoke rising above the Pine Nut Mountains is usually a bad sign.

But this week, Bureau of Land Management firefighters will be conducting burning of slash piles near Sunrise Pass Road as conditions permit.

Work started on Friday, and is expected to continue through the week.

The thinning of trees in the Pine Nut Mountains has produced piles of branches that will be burned on days when enough precipitation has fallen to prevent fire from spreading beyond the pile areas and road conditions allow safe access. The piles are located near Sunrise Pass and south of Rawe Peak in the north.

On ignition days, smoke may be visible to surrounding residents and travelers but the closest pile burn is approximately seven miles from the nearest home, officials said.

The burn is planned for areas where trees have recently been thinned to reduce high severity wildfire and increase growth and vigor of residual trees. The thinning and burn are part of an ongoing effort by the BLM in the Pine Nut Mountains to restore a healthy, diverse and resilient ecosystem.

For further information call Fire Management Specialist Tim Roide at 775-885-6185.

Weather permitting, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and U.S. Forest Service burning operations will take place on Brockway Summit above Kings Beach, from Logan Shoals to Spooner Summit, on Kingsbury Grade near Edgewood Creek, the south end of Fallen Leaf Lake, above Pioneer Trail off Fountain Place Road and near Big Meadow off Highway 89 South. Smoke may be present.

Winter typically brings cooler temperatures and precipitation, which favor prescribed burning. Each prescribed fire operation follows a specialized prescribed fire burn plan that considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke. This information is used to decide when and where to burn.