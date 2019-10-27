Photo Gallery: Douglas celebrates statehood

Douglas County residents participated in the annual Nevada Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade marked Nevada’s 155th birthday and is the centerpiece of one of the biggest statehood celebrations in the United States.

Nevada was born Oct. 31, 1864, during the Civil War, which explains its nickname battle born and the slogan, All for Our Country.

State and local offices were closed on Friday for the official observance of the holiday, which has been a three-day weekend since 2000.