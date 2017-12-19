Photo club wraps up with Best of 2017

Carson Valley Photo Club's year-end Christmas Potluck combined food and talented photographers.

The presenter for the evening was Eddie Sanderson and his tales of being a professional photographer worldwide. He also was the evening's photo contest judge and he donated one of his award winning photographs of the Queen of England and Ronald Reagan for a raffle.

Jackie Gorton also donated a limited edition poster from Nevada Magazine's 40th anniversary.

The year-end theme for the photography contest was "Best Photo 2017."

First Place was awarded to Burton "Chuck" Diephuis with his photo, "Couple on cobblestone at Night." Jan Hills' "Icelandic Puffin" took second-place, and Steven Davis was awarded third-place with his "Davis Creek Sunset."

The raffle winners were Chuck Diephuis and Tom Keller. Diephuis won Sanderson's photograph and Keller is the proud winner of Nevada Magazines 40th anniversary poster.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition, the club elected the photo club's 2018 Board. The new board members are, Tom Keller, president; Jim Robeson, vice president; Bart Owens, secretary; Robin Grueninger, treasurer; Jan Hill, Newsletter; Jackie Gorton, Chuck Deiphuis and past president Steve Davis, board members at large.

The photo club is planning more education and field trips for the coming year.

The Carson Valley Photo Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. The meetings are open to the public and new members are welcome. The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9.