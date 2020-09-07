Photo Club winners | RecordCourier.com
Photo Club winners

The Carson Valley Photo Club focused on flowers in August with 11 entries into their monthly photo contest. Tom Keller’s photos of a poppy and a swallowtail butterfly won first and second place with Nancy Vary Hulsey winning third with ‘Texas Yellow’ in the contest judged by Suzie Lentz Zimmerli. September’s contest theme is Nights and Lights.
Special to The R-C
