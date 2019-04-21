Photo Club remembers founder

The meeting opened with President Sandy Jonkey presiding.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Doug Dill. Doug was cofounder of the Carson Valley Photo Club in March 2007. He will be truly missed as a mentor and educator.

Our presenter for the evening was Myra Vindum, a well-known local artist.

Myrna began her presentation with a short introduction explaining that she has been an artist since childhood. In her own way she suggested that she now has plenty of experience (successes and failures) in the field, as her childhood started some 77 years ago. Within minutes Myrna made the entire club feel as comfortable as one would feel with an old friend. Her energy and passion was infectious. The presentation was so well organized as she walked us through the process she uses to do her still life artwork with oils, pastels and watercolor.

It was one of those evenings that kept us all at full attention as she walked us through the process she uses with each piece and the process all begins with a creative idea. As secretary, I would love to describe the steps Myrna takes to transform her original idea into the works of art that she shared with us all.

The parallel that she brought to the club that will stick is how we photographers take our photographs and then develop them into a final photograph using such tools as Photoshop and Lightroom. Myrna takes her original photograph and then turns the photo into her own using a paint brush and well, years of accumulated talent.

Great evening with Myrna Vindum.

Merry Mueller continues to organize our upcoming Birds and Buckaroos exhibit and show. Several prior notifications have gone out. There is still some room for club members to exhibit photos at the show. Merry passed out the fliers advertising this show. If you are not exhibiting please come to the show and enjoy the great location and event. The date is April 24-28 at the Nature Conservancy in Genoa.

Next month's guest speaker is Larry Neel. Larry will be sharing a trip to Antarctica / Penguins and more.

Monthly Photo Contest: All club members were given an opportunity to vote on our 3 winning contest photos. Carol Heinricy and Joe Polovina tallied the votes. It was surprising how many different locations were represented and creativity was not in short supply.

Congratulation to our three winners:

1st Bridge to the Past – by Don Swezey

2nd Bridge into the Water by Robin Grueninger

3rd Bridge over Koi by Kim Steed

Our club meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. The public is welcome.