Photo Club picks best of 2019

Soon-to-be Photo Club Past President Sandy Jonkey and her husband Bill spent their morning setting up the room and decorating for last month’s Christmas party.

A flat screen television was used to display the nearly 300 photographs taken by club members throughout the year.

The potluck was not called to order until all of the assorted fine cuisine had been organized for the eventual smörgåsbord-style potluck. At the end of each year, the club not only hosts a family-style potluck, but a best of the year annual contest.

Club members each brought a matted photograph they considered their best taken during the year.

This year all of the photographs that were displayed on tables around the room were judged by members and guests by secret ballot. Joe Polovina and Carol Heinricy volunteered to organize and tally the results. The annual best of year winners were:

1st Nancy Hulsey

2nd Kim Steed

3rd Tom Keller

Pursuant to our club bylaws, club officers are to be elected at the December meeting of each year. This year Carol Belew volunteered to chair a nomination committee and began the process in October. This committee consisted of Belew, NJ Thompson, Kim Steed, Chuck Diephuis, and Merry Muller. Belew announced the candidates:

President: NJ Thompson

Vice President: Kim Steed

Secretary: Carol Belew

Treasurer: Barbara Mower

Jonkey asked the attending members if there were any other nominations or others willing to run for any of the above mentioned offices. There were no other nominations. Member Susan Roaldson did volunteer to assist in both the president and secretary position.

Jonkey called for the vote and the club unanimously voted all of the above listed candidates into office for the 2020 year.

Other position volunteers are:

A “Tech Group” evolved out of the Nominating Committee to assist judges with getting photos up on the screen for the club to see. That group will be Dan Day, Tom Keller, and Sheri McGee

Events coordinator is Merry Muller, field-trip coordinator and Facebook and newspaper liaison is Hulsey. Sue Cook is in charge of the monthly newsletter.