Photo Club looks back on 2020

The Carson Valley Photo Club held its year-end meeting review….. what a year it has been.

The annual ‘banquet’ was held via Zoom. Normally, the club meets with its guests for a potluck dinner and entertainment.

Members entered their personal best photo that they have taken during the year and a cash prize is awarded via members vote to first, second and third places.

Congratulations to Donald Swezey and his spectacular “Heron Fire Dance.” Second place was awarded to Steve Davis with his “Hummer,” and third place to Kim Steed with her “Finely Feathered.”

The club thanked its outgoing board of directors President Nj Thompson, Vice President Kim Steed, Secretary Sue Cooke and Treasurer Barbara Mower. The club also thanked Photography Contest Chair Sandy Jonkey, Newsletter Editor Carol Belew, Photo Librarian Robin Grueninger and press liaison Nancy Hulsey,

The club will have a new Presidency Board for next year starting in January.

To join the club, visit its Facebook page and access our website for information on joining. The club can be found under the Contact Us/Membership heading. Currently the club is meeting via Zoom until it is safe to resume. In-person meetings are held at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

The member photography theme for January 2020 is “Around the Valley, Eagles and Ag.” The next meeting will be Jan. 12. There will be a will post whether it is physical or Zoom on the Facebook page.