Photo club hosts camera store owner

The Oct. 8 meeting was called to order by President Sandy Jonkey. She introduced guest speaker, Craig Moore owner of Action Camera of Reno, 5890 S. Virginia, Bldg. 3, Reno.

Their number is 775 825-2000. Not only do they carry nearly every major brand of camera and related equipment but they interact closely with the Reno community. Action Camera has educational facilities on the premises but they reach out to the community with several annual events. Some of the events include, “Photo gear and Beer,” Milky Way shoots, several community street events, and several others. At these events product reps attend with camera equipment on loan for the day whereby equipment be compared. A great opportunity to make an educated decision on the best camera equipment for your own style. The presentation was opened up for questions and Craig was able to answer a variety of questions about cameras and respective lenses. Craig’s knowledge and casual forthright style was much appreciated.

IMPROMPTU VISIT-John Humphrey

John stopped by the meeting to discuss the Eagles and Ag event that he heads up. The event is coming up Jan. 23, 2020 (a Thursday). This kickoff of Eagles and Ag on Thursday evening is the beginning of a weekend of activities throughout the weekend. John wanted to personally invite our members to sign up for this event. Eagles and Ag is extremely well attended by the community and is expected to be another success. Club members have sold photos at this event in the past. There is no cost to members once they are signed up to display and proceeds from your sales stay with you.

PHOTO CONTEST-Macro Photo

This month’s judge was Mike Miller, owner of Prism Photographics. Mike offers professional printing for all our needs. You can call him at 775 783-1985.

It was a good sign and compliment to our members that Mike, with all of his expertise, struggled with his final decision. His comments as he showcased each photo were enlightening and certainly educational. His final picks were:

1st Place: “DragonFly Eyes” by: Kim Steed

2nd Place:“Merrigold Merry” by: Nancy Hulsey

3rd Place: “Diamond Rose” by: Merry Muller

Congratulations to thethree winners. The theme for our club photo contest in November is Fall Colors.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

Guests are always welcome.