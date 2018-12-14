Photo Club honors best of the year

A wonderful gathering of members and guests joined together for our year end Pot Luck, election of new officers and 'Best of' photo contest.

Our outgoing president, Tom Keller presided over the meeting and festivities. Tom thanked his board, Jim Robeson, vice president, Bart Owens, secretary, and Robin Grueringer, treasurer, for their help throughout the year.

The club members voted on the best photographs submitted by fellow members. Jim Robeson tallied up the votes and announced the winners. Each individual photo submitted had a number to submit.

Congratulations to our three winners.

First place were awarded to Bart Owens and his photo he titled "First Fall." Chuck Diephus was awarded second place with his cityscape he titled "Couple, Night, Florence." "Work of Art" was our third place winner submitted by Jackie Gorton. Honorable mention was given to three more members, Sue Cook, Joe Polovina and Merry Muller.

Our new Board was voted in for the year 2019. Congratulations to our new President-elect, Sandy Jonkey. With her is Vice President, Joe Polovina and returning secretary, Bart Owens. It was decided to eliminate excess board members at large and also combine the secretary- treasurer to one person. Other board members will include outgoing president Tom Keller and newsletter writer Jan Hill. There are other members who volunteer for 'side jobs' to keep the club moving.

Two special guests of honor were present at this meeting, founding Club members Doug and Sheila Dill. Always, a joy, to have them join us.

Our next meeting for the New Year will be Jan. 8. We meet at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Membership dues are $36 for a single membership and $54 for a family.