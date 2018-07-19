Photo Club founders come to July meeting

A fun evening was enjoyed by 19 members and two guests at our July meeting.

A surprise appearance by club co-founders, Sheila and Doug Dills, and Dave Colon made the evening more enjoyable.

Gordon Allen, owner of Gordon's Photo Service, was the presenter for the evening. He brought with him the latest Tamron lenses. Most interesting was the Tamron 18-400 mm lens, a great every day "walk around" lens. He added the turnaround time is amazing with the Tamron company should you need a repair. He did have some bad news: he will be closing his Carson City store at the end of August after being at that location since 1975. His Reno store in the Smithridge Shopping Center will continue to do photo processing of every kind.

Our July club member photo contest was "indoor photography without flash." Our judge was Chuck Diephuis. His judging skills are delightful and very non-judgmental. His three picks were: 1st Place, Bart Owens, "The Journal," 2nd Place, Jackie Gorton, "No Sale," and 3rd Place, Robin Grueninger. "Natural Light Antelope." Congratulations, all.

Our next meeting will be Aug. 14. Our guest presenter will be Neil Lockhart. We will have a hands on experience with "Light Painting." Two tables will be set up and members are asked to bring western-like items for display. Boots, hats, spurs, ropes, etc., have been requested. Of course, bring your camera, remote cable, and tripod to this event.

The Carson Valley Photo Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at Carson Valley Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.