Photo Club foments resolution

Carson Valley Photo Club President Sandy Jonkey wondered aloud if the Methodist Church Choir had invited themselves to the November meeting.

In order to accommodate the number of guests, they had to break out the polyurethane chairs.

As it turned people were there because they had one common interest … photography. Guests included Diane Dowling , Sandra Silva, Larry Werner, Marie Werner, Tim Snyder, Gary Butler, Megan Guffey and Douglas Herr were invited by members Kim Steed and Nancy Hulsey for extending the invitation to these folks.

The guest speaker was Mike Miller, owner of Prism Photographics, 1615 Highway 395, Suite B, Minden

Miller offered an overview of issues related to the resolution of photographs.

He outlined several factors including initial camera settings, cropping issues and individual camera capabilities.

It was apparent from the questions he fielded that this issue is of great interest to club members.

It seemed that at least a majority of members have made mistakes leading to poor resolution when resizing photographs.

Eagles and Agriculture is a several-day event Jan. 23-26, 2020, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

The club helps with the set up and clean up. Club members may also display and or sell framed photographs at this event. Club members interested should contact Jonkey. There is a cutoff date and limitation as to how many photos so make your call soon if interested.

NJ Thompson judged the November photo contest, whose theme was autumn colors.

Nancy Hulsey won first place with “Sunﬂower Snack.” Second place was Kim Steed’s “Autumn Light” and third was “Sierra Gold,” by Tom Keller.

Photo Club meets 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. The next meeting will be Jan. 13, 2020. The public is welcome.