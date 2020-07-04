Photo Club focusses on pets

The Carson Valley Photo Club has been unable to meet physically, since March.

Spokeswoman Nancy Hulsey said club members are able to enjoy their hobby while still social distancing.

“Because of this, we have been able to continue with our monthly club member photo contest,” she said. “May’s theme was ‘Pets’ and we had some very cute entries. Everyone loves their fur baby’s and what better way then to show them off.”

Hulsey pointed out that pet photography is not easy.

“Domestic animals do not like to sit still for their humans,” she said. “I can appreciate the time and effort that it took to get these photos. Congratulation to our three winners.”

First place was awarded to Bart Owens with his “Gas Station Guard Dog.

Second place, Joe Clements, “Donuts, What Donuts?”

Third Place, Sue Woskow, “In the Sage Brush”