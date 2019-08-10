Photo club focuses on macro photography

Photo Club President Sandy Jonkey tried out a speaker system she borrowed for meetings as the group researches means to more clearly hear its guest speakers.

Speaker Dianne Phelps’ interest in photography started “many years ago” during her days of backpacking, camping and snorkeling. Much of her photography has been with stock dog trials and competitions with the herding dogs. While her presentation was on macro photography, her interest in landscapes, dog competition and underwater photography continues. Phelps plans to continue with all of her photography interests but admits that the time she dedicates to her grandchildren has taken some of the time once set aside for taking pictures. After showing us some equipment she uses for macro photography she presented us with a stunning batch of macro photos she has taken.

The July photo contest focused on cars and vehicles in general. Laurie Carrison judged the contest, but was not able to attend the meeting. There was a great turn-out for this contest.

The winners were Bart Owens in first places with Curb Appeal, Mily Way by Carol Heinricy for second and Carson Valley Great Race by Kim Steed.

The Carson Valley Photo Club meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.