Photo Club focuses on architecture

Our meeting was called to order by Vice President Jim Robeson. Our theme for our October meeting will be light painting photography. Our October judge will be Joe Polovina.

Our October theme will be fall colors. Our judge will be NJ Thompson.

Jim Robeson, the one man show of our evening, brought in several beautiful antique billow style cameras from the early nineteen hundreds (110 years old). The craftsmanship of the old cameras was quite impressive. James gave us an overall review of the steps involved in the taking of a photograph using the cameras of that day. Surely all of us in the club appreciate the ease in which we are able to snap hundreds of clear pictures today but to see these old cameras and review the painstaking process certainly drives the point home. We are fortunate to have a member in our club that enjoys collecting these old cameras, retains the knowledge of the process and is willing to share this part of the history of photography.

Jackie Gorton outlined to the club her criteria for judging the submitted photographs representing Architectural Design. Beyond ensuring that each photo depicted architecture, she listed a number of factors lending to a photograph's overall appeal that factored into her decision. As we all know, Jackie is well qualified. As usual, many stunning and outstanding photographs were entered. The variety of distant locations as well as personal creativity was noted. As Jackie stated, the final decision was quite difficult.

The top selections were:

1st French Cathedral by Jan Hill

2nd Rome-ish by Bart Owens

3rd Hall That Mickey Built by Joe Clements

The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Road.