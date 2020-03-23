Photo Club announces winners

1st place: Michael Miller “Tasty Bites”



The February meeting of the Carson Valley Photo Club was chaired by Sandy Jonkey since President NJ Thompson was away gallivanting around the country.

“Our presentation was wildly popular with members dividing into to camera make groups to discuss camera settings, exposure, etc.,” Nancy Hulsey said. “Our members use a wide range of cameras, Canon, Nikon. Sony, Panasonics, and, even phone cameras to name a few. Everyone had a good time and much was learned and can be put to practice in future club member photography excursions.”

The photo contest theme was Red, as in Food.

1st place: Michael Miller “Tasty Bites”

2nd place: Sherri McGee “Afternoon Delight”

3rd place: Vivian Powers “Fuzzy Red Raspberries”

Hulsey congratulated club members Merry Muller and Michael Chan for winning the Eagles & Ag photo Contest.