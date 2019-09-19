Photo Club announces winners

The August meeting of the Carson Valley Photo Club featured speaker Larry Angier, a professional photographer.

Angier said he likes to let the camera do most of the technical work while he “finds the shots.”

That’s the part that the camera cannot do. He also encourages “lots of shots” and “finding the right one in post processing.”

His photographs ran the gamut from folks participating in a hometown rural county fair to the architecture and interior artistry in the churches of Serbia.

Beyond the display of photographs, photo club members were treated to some cultural history lessons as Angier discussed the dates and the historical significance of his many photographs.

His photos featured people in action.

Ralph Phillips, Ken Beres and Chuck Diephus were thanked for arranging this time with Angier.

The them for the monthly photo contest was “Beating the Heat — Dog Days of Summer.”

Angier volunteered to do the judging and took a few minutes to preview the entries as they scrolled across the club screen and then was asked to make a few comments on each. With only a few suggestions he was able to make his picks with honorable mention to several others. His final selections were:

1st Place: Wet Wings by Kim Steed

2nd Place: Dive Buddy by Sherri McGee

3rd Place: Chilly by Donald Swezey

There will not be a September meeting of the photo club. Instead, the club will be having its annual members only potluck and barbecue.

Several outings are planned for the upcoming months.