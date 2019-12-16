Petition on Park Ranch agreement official

A petition to hold a referendum to reconsider the ordinance establishing a development agreement with Park Ranch Holdings has been filed with the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

Residents Jeanne Shizuru, Ellie Waller, Lynn Muzzy, Mark Gardner and Walt Nowosad filed the petition with the clerk’s office to reconsider the ordinance was approved on Dec. 12, according to Election Administrator Dena Dawson.

Petitioners will have 180 days to gather 2,613 signatures to get the referendum on the November ballot.

The petition is in response to Douglas County commissioners Dec. 3 decision to approve the development agreement that trades the right-of-way for Muller Lane Parkway across Park Cattle for capping receiving area at 2,500 homes.

Nowosad and Gardner have announced they are seeking seats on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Shizuru is married to County Commissioner Dave Nelson, who is also up for re-election. Lynn Muzzy is spouse to Jan Muzzy who is co-chairwoman of Gardner’s campaign. The fifth signatory on the petition is Alpine View resident Ellie Waller.

County commissioners also approved a master plan amendment that moves receiving area from Topaz Ranch Estates to Park property north of Minden and Gardnerville.

The Record-Courier has attempted to contact both the attorney for the Parks and Shizuru, who is coordinating the petition drive.

This is the second petition seeking to place a Douglas County action on the ballot.

A proposal to raise a portion of the funding for an events center using a redevelopment area at Stateline is also the target of a petition drive.