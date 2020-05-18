Persuading you he doesn’t exist is the devils best trick

Just as the complexity of the universe and countless intricate life forms on planet earth is evidence of intelligent design and the reality of God, so also does the presence of universal evil and corruption in the world, give evidence of the evil one called, “the devil”, in the Bible.

Many people scoff at the idea of a real devil and even if they believe it is often an obscure vague belief that has little impact on the moral aspect of their lives nor do they feel that he poses any significant harm. Nothing could delight the devil more than to exist in ambiguity and uncertainty in the world. Besides, according to the Bible he is the master of deception anyway and often disguises himself as an angel of light that he may move and work his evil schemes covertly and without opposition. By the way we should understand that though Satan is a powerful superhuman fallen angel, the Bible emphatically refutes the notion that he is even close to being God’s equivalent in the opposite moral direction.

The point of these thoughts is that it seems we are living in an age when we are seeing a unmasking of evil and corruption in the world at a level beyond the imagination of previous generations. Sadly, deception, misinformation, and false accusations against innocent people, are new moral norms in our beloved nation and bring astonishment to the most hardened conscience. The evils spoken of here and hundreds more are mentioned frequently in the Bible and specifically attributed to the evil influence of a real devil, but the information has been largely ignored. The destructive power of evil should no longer be ignored for history witnesses how quickly it can bring a society or nations to the brink of collapse.

To defend ourselves against evil deceptions of the devil we must first be convinced that he exists and is not only the enemy of God but also the great enemy of all humanity .

The Bible reveals much about the existence of the devil beginning in the opening chapters of Genesis where he tempts Adam and Eve in the garden to the last book of the New Testament where his termination is described in the book of Revelation as being, “thrown into the lake burning with fire and brimstone where he will be tormented day and night forever and ever” (Rev.20:10)

The good news is that God has provided resources and spiritual weapons in His Word to defend, deliver, and protect us. According to Scripture, our struggles are not in the natural realm of flesh and blood but against invisible spiritual powers, principalities, and ancient bastions of evil. The weapons God has provided are listed in Eph 6:12-13 and are powerful, efficient, and effective.

Furthermore, the Bible promises overwhelming victory in the spiritual war for those who trust in the

Lord Jesus Christ and who deeply long to live in an uninterrupted environment of justice and righteousness. Rom 8:37-39 “We are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.”

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association