Perlan II talk opens Wave Camp

Pilots, skywatchers, curious community members can learn more about a stratospheric glider at a presentation April 12 at the Carson Valley Inn.

Altitude record-setting Perlan II pilot Jim Payne, Chief of Logistics and Ground Operations Jacqueline Payne and WeatherExtreme Climate Scientist Dr. Jim Means will speak at the dinner.

Perlan II broke the unpowered aircraft altitude record by achieving an altitude of 52,221 feet in a September flight out of Argentina. The Perlan II is based in Minden for the winbter, and will return to Argentina this summer to proceed with its mission of attaining an altitude of 90,000 feet.

Payne is the holder of over 85 National Soaring Records, 14 World Records, and is the five-time World Distance Champion on the On-Line Contest.

Means is senior atmospheric and climate scientist at WeatherExtreme, Ltd, as well as a lecturer in physics at California State University, San Marcos.

He has a B.S. and M.S. in physics, and a Ph.D. in Earth sciences from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Prior to his current position with WeatherExtreme, he was a research scientist at Quantum Magnetics working on advanced land mine detection systems.

In his spare time he digs for gem crystals at his mine and occasionally chases storms in the Great Plains. He has flown in a sailplane only once, on a windy March day at Torrey Pines.

The presentation is part of Wave Camp, sponsored by SoaringNV April 11-15.