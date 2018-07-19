Performers at home on the Home Ranch

As promised, here are the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park's remaining Summer Festival events for July. The park is at 1450 Highway 88, Minden. Visitors bring their own chairs and only bona fide service animals are permitted. The general admission entrance fees are shown below with event descriptions. Those 16 years or younger enter for free. "Friends of Dangberg Park" pay discounted ticket rates of $5 for concerts and lectures are free. If you join now you could save enough to pay for your membership before summer's end while helping support a local treasure. You may do so on their website dangberghomeranch.org/join/ or by calling 783-9417.

July 26: Todd Morgan and the Emblems present a rock and roll, jazz, and rockabilly concert at 6:30 p.m., $10. This is a four-piece band of young performers out of the greater Sacramento and Bay Areas. Singer, songwriter, pianist and guitarist Todd Morgan leads the band in pop and rock along with songs from '50 and '60s on up to present day music with just a trace of jazz.

July 28: "The Old Genoa Cemetery," 10 a.m., free. Join local authors Karen Dustman, Laurie Hickey, and photographer Judy Wickwire as they share the stories of some valley pioneers and things the trio learned while writing Book No. 1, "The Old Genoa Cemetery." This first in a series of four volumes takes readers on a tour of the southern-most section of the historic cemetery. The authors, in costume, share the fascinating lives of some of Carson Valley's earliest and most prominent settlers buried there.

July 28: Join the 'Musical Jamboree' at Dangberg featuring members of the Blue Shoes Auxiliary Ukulele Orchestra of Columbia. Ah, the much-maligned ukulele. It's has fallen in and out of fashion with the fickle public since introduced at the San Francisco world's fair in the 1900s. Interest dwindled after the 1940s, except for a fleeting period in 1968 thanks to cult entertainer Tiny Tim. However, perceptions changed greatly in 2003 when the medley of "Over the Rainbow" and "What a Wonderful World" became a platinum-selling hit. The music performed by the late Israel Kamakawiwo'ole was the best-selling Hawaiian album of all time and also a sensation with "popular music" audiences. That not only helped bring the four-stringed instrument (also called the "braguinha") back into favor but made it a permanent part of "ukulele clubs" now found around the world. Blue Shoes Band Leader Peggy Reza has loved and played the ukulele in blues and folk bands for decades. She believes the simple little guitar-like "uke" seems less like a musical instrument and more of a "social tool" for people. "Its music can bring a listener's mood from sad to pretty darn good with just a couple of songs," says Reza. Come and see if it works that way for you and also enjoy CW & Dr. Spitmore, Richard Blair, and Batamba Collective at this month's Dangberg Musical Jamboree from 4-8 p.m. $10. Oh, and while you're there you'll smell something delicious. That will be Western Way BBQ of Minden serving their tri-tip so be sure to bring along some extra cash.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com