Pep rally brings Douglas High School together for fun and support
February 1, 2018
Students paired up and relayed through hoops and cones while wearing giant plastic bubbles during Douglas High School's winter homecoming pep rally Wednesday.
The race was one of many activities in celebration of winter sports and upcoming games.
During the rally the 24 homecoming king and queen nominees impressed their peers with a dance routine to a mash up of songs choreographed by leadership students Kaelynn Throll and Megan Perry.
Students agreed pep rallies are a time to show support for home teams while coming together to have fun.
Homecoming kings and queens will be crowned during the boys' and girls' varsity basketball game today at the high school.
2018 Winter Homecoming Court:
Seniors
Carly Howe and Dalton Funk
Ally Foster and Darryl Narvarte
Hannah Lyons and Ian Ozolins
Juniors
Claire Ingrey and Jamie Harrison
Haley Doughty and Shane Trivitt
Megan Perry and Jonah Brees
Sophmores
Alysse Dunbar and Joe Demus
Noel Ives and Josh Hartman
Rachel Hollar and Tyler James
Freshmen
Kaylynn Keith and Cameron Swain
Natalie Alexander and Kole Karwoski
Susana Angel and Austin Sullivan