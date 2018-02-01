Pep rally brings Douglas High School together for fun and support

Students paired up and relayed through hoops and cones while wearing giant plastic bubbles during Douglas High School's winter homecoming pep rally Wednesday.

The race was one of many activities in celebration of winter sports and upcoming games.

During the rally the 24 homecoming king and queen nominees impressed their peers with a dance routine to a mash up of songs choreographed by leadership students Kaelynn Throll and Megan Perry.

Students agreed pep rallies are a time to show support for home teams while coming together to have fun.

Homecoming kings and queens will be crowned during the boys' and girls' varsity basketball game today at the high school.

2018 Winter Homecoming Court:

Seniors

Carly Howe and Dalton Funk

Ally Foster and Darryl Narvarte

Hannah Lyons and Ian Ozolins

Juniors

Claire Ingrey and Jamie Harrison

Haley Doughty and Shane Trivitt

Megan Perry and Jonah Brees

Sophmores

Alysse Dunbar and Joe Demus

Noel Ives and Josh Hartman

Rachel Hollar and Tyler James

Freshmen

Kaylynn Keith and Cameron Swain

Natalie Alexander and Kole Karwoski

Susana Angel and Austin Sullivan