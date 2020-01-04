Pedestrian injured in Pine Nut collision

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Pine View Estates on Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. and is under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither the man’s identity nor his condition has been released by authorities.

Highway 395 was closed while a helicopter landed at the scene to transport the man. Reports on social media claimed the man ran in front of the vehicle.

The names of a motorist who crashed into Trimmer Outpost in Genoa on New Year’s Eve and another who struck the south wall of the Bently Heritage Distillery on Christmas Eve have also yet to be released.

Both drivers were transported for medical treatment with life-threatening injuries.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is working in both cases.