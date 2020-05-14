Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony observes 23rd year

The Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony held in Carson City on May 7.

Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The March 27 murder of Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Ben Jenkins was top of mind last week when the 23rd annual Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial was conducted in Carson City.

The Nevada native was shot and killed after a car stop in remote White Pine County.

Jenkins will be inducted at the law enforcement memorial next year. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the ceremony was held without the large number of agencies from across the state, or the memorial relay run from Las Vegas through Douglas County on its way to the capital.

“With heavy consideration to the lives of Nevada’s Law Enforcement Officers, the safety of their families and communities, this memorial service was performed with limited attendance,” organizers said. “Since 1861, 134 officers have either died or been killed in Nevada. This year, no names were presented on the memorial.”

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office filmed the wreath laying to allow communities witness and honor the memorial during a global pandemic. All are encouraged to join the memorial spirit and shine a blue light on their front porch steps through the month of May. Additionally, shining blue lights outside businesses and residences during the month of May, will serve as a beacon of support for all peace officers and a tribute to those killed in the line of duty.

“It is essential that even in these times of restricted movements and social gatherings that we continue to honor those law enforcement officers who have in our history given their lives for the protection of society,” Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said. “The acknowledgement of their losses, the devastation to their families, friends, and communities, should never be overlooked, even in these most trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.”